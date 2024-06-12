Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah finds out Leanne has been in a devastating accident

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 12), Toyah is informed that Leanne has been in a motorcycle accident.

She then heads to A&E to see her sister, worrying for her life as she struggles to process what’s happened.

But, will Leanne be okay and can the sisters settle their differences in Coronation Street spoilers?

Toyah goes to visit Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne in motorcycle accident

Leanne returns home as she reassures Nick that she’s not having an affair with Rowan.

As Nick and Toyah agree that their kiss was a huge mistake, Rowan turns up at the Bistro and surprises Leanne whilst handing her a spare motorcycle helmet.

With Nick and Toyah being left to deal with things at work, Leanne is taken to a hotel by Rowan and soon joins a video call with Willow – the CEO of the Institute.

Leanne’s thrilled to find out that she’s almost at the stage where she can recruit new members herself.

Toyah then goes out for her Institute court case but gets a phone call that stops her in her tracks. She then finds herself at A&E after hearing that Leanne’s been in a motorbike accident.

Her day soon takes another turn as she discovers that Rose’s body is being released for burial.

Paul injures himself (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul falls down the stairs

Paul learns how to use his Eyegaze equipment as Summer returns home from America and prepares to introduce her new boyfriend – Felix – to her family.

Billy and Paul set out to meet Summer and Felix at the pub but Paul soon suffers a fall down the stairs.

Paul stays in the flat to recover as Todd arrives with Summer and Felix. Will they have a good first impression?

Ken weakens (Credit: ITV)

Ken’s family try to support him

Cassie asks Steve about a job at Streetcars but he doesn’t feel comfortable giving her a job.

Daniel and Steve then visit Ken at the hospital and find out that he’ll need to have a proper care system in place.

Steve promises Ken that they’ll all look after him so that he’ll be safe at home. Ken struggles to process what his future will look like…

Glenda and Michael enjoy each other’s company (Credit: ITV)

Sparks fly for Michael and Glenda

Michael turns up at the Rovers and finds Glenda and George arguing over the news that RestEasy want to buy Shuttleworths.

Michael then reveals that he and Glenda are seeing each other and that George should respect his partner more.

Glenda then kisses Michael and tells him that she feels the same way about him too.

Abi gives up hope (Credit: ITV)

Abi feels defeated

Tonight, Abi and Kevin find out that Corey’s football documentary has been cancelled, breathing a sigh of relief.

Max then breaks the news that there’s no way of discovering who uploaded the deep fake videos.

Abi then explains that she isn’t bothered anymore and wants to move on from the ordeal…

