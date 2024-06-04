Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah gets the news Leanne has been in a motorbike accident

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that a horrified Toyah Battersby gets news that Leanne has been in a motorbike accident. But with relations between the sisters at an all-time low, can Toyah be there in Leanne’s time of need?

And will the Institute-addled Leanne even let her?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Nick has had it with Rowan and the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick sets an ultimatum

At the bistro, Toyah is worried when a courier brings a delivery of yellow roses. Explaining the significance to Nick, she tells him that it had to have been Rowan who reported her to the police.

Furious, Toyah confronts Leanne and shows her the card which accompanied the bouquet. Sheepishly, Leanne admits she told Rowan about Toyah’s child.

Later, Nick returns home. He is furious and in no uncertain terms gives Leanne an ultimatum: either she cuts all ties with Rowan and the Institute or they’re finished. What will she do?

Leanne is insistent that she would never cheat on Nick with Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Leanne leaves Nick and Toyah in the lurch

At the flat, Nick continues to quiz Leanne about her relationship with Rowan. Angry, Leanne hits back, telling him that she would never cheat on him.

Meanwhile, Nick and Toyah agree their kiss was a mistake.

Later, Rowan visits Leanne at the Bistro. Handing a spare helmet to her he tells her that he’s got a surprise for her – and asks her to join him on his motorbike.

Leanne eagerly follows, leaving Nick and Toyah to cope with the lunchtime rush on their own. Nick’s fuming while Toyah is left incredulous at her sister’s actions.

Toyah learns that Leanne has been involved in a motorcycle accident (Credit: ITV)

Toyah gets some shocking news

Taking Leanne to a hotel restaurant, Rowan introduces Leanne to the CEO of the Institute over video call. He tells a flattered Leanne she will soon be able to recruit new members herself.

Meanwhile, Toyah sets off for her court case against the Institute. However, a call from the hospital distracts her from the appointment at hand.

Hurrying to A&E, she tells the nurse on the desk that she’s had a call to inform her that her sister, Leanne, has been involved in a motorbike accident.

Is Leanne okay? And is all as it seems?

