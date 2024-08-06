Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah suffers complications in surgery as Nick tells her he loves her

In Coronation Street spoilers, Toyah Battersby suffers complications as she undergoes surgery. And it’s at this moment that smitten Nick Tilsley chooses to confess his love.

Meanwhile, as Toyah and Nick wrestle with their emotions, Leanne grows ever deeper in the Institute’s thrall. As she distances herself from her sister, Rowan steps up his efforts to blackmail Nick and Toyah.

How will they react when Rowan demands £20k for his silence? And what effect will Nick’s confession have on the situation?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Nick supports Toyah while Leanne is distracted by the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah suffers in surgery

Rowan reassures Leanne over recent doubts, telling her that she’s doing the right thing by distancing herself from Toyah to look after number one. Mortified by Leanne’s behaviour, Nick is steadfastly by Toyah’s side.

Meanwhile, an excited Amy tells Leanne that she’s hoping to invest her inheritance in the new Institute resource centre, but will need Ken’s sign-off.

In the hospital, a consultant approaches Nick with some news about Toyah. He immediately calls Leanne, and tells her that Toyah has suffered complications in surgery – and that she needs to get to the hospital as soon as possible.

Leanne rushes to Toyah’s side (Credit: ITV)

Nick confesses his love to Toyah

As Rowan tells Leanne about Amy’s decision, she hits back, asserting that she’s no time to discuss it as she’s going to visit Toyah. Troubled Rowan worries that he’s losing his grip on Leanne.

At the hospital, Leanne reunites with her sister. During a quiet moment, Nick tells Toyah that he loves her and plans to break the news to Leanne.

Then, he receives a message from Rowan. Rowan tells him that he needs to pay up £20k for the Institute’s investment, or else he’ll tell Leanne all about the affair.

Leanne’s back on track… but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Luckily, Leanne is distracted when Simon invites Leanne to visit him in Rotterdam. Just then, Rowan tells her that the Institute want to fast-track her to Level 8.

With Leanne torn between the Institute and her family, Nick urges her to visit Simon.

What will Leanne do?

