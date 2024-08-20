Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy confronts Rowan after the Institute takes things too far with Amy

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, a furious Tracy Barlow confronts Institute leader Rowan after he attempts to manipulate Amy out of her inheritance. On the warpath, Tracy catches up with Rowan and makes it clear that she plans on bringing him down.

Has Rowan met his match at last?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Leanne tells Amy that she’s ready for the next step (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy makes plans

Nick and Toyah plan to make the most of their last day together. However, their plans are ruined when Leanne and Sam return home from their holiday early.

Leanne goes to see Rowan. He explains that Amy is doing an upload today – and is reconsidering her investment in the resource centre.

He urges Leanne to try and convince Nick to do the same. At Amy’s upload session, Leanne tells her that she should relive her trauma in order to banish any negative feeling.

And, as Amy unburdens herself, Leanne is concerned to see that Rowan is recording everything.

Afterwards, Amy speaks to an unenthusiastic Ken about releasing her inheritance so that she can invest.

The Institute’s hazing of Amy has the opposite of the desired effect (Credit: ITV)

Tracy’s on the warpath

As Leanne takes Amy to her malware session, Amy is blindfolded by the group and bombarded with insults. Leanne assures her that it’ll be worth it in the end, but a distressed Amy grows upset and runs out.

Afterwards, Tracy and Nick confront Rowan at the hotel.

Nick and Tracy are determined to bring Rowan down (Credit: ITV)

Tracy tells him that they’ll be telling the Gazette about the Institute and their story. Rowan tries to convince a conflicted Leanne to get Amy to call off her attack.

He points out that she’s a senior member of management now, and that her loyalty to the Institute should take precedence over her relationship to Amy.

What will Leanne do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

