Coronation Street star Cait Fitton reveals real reason why Lauren returned to Weatherfield: ‘I’ve got to put things right’

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 8), saw Cait Fitton reprise her role as Lauren Bolton on the cobbles as the missing young woman returned to Weatherfield.

Lauren proved that she was still alive, despite Weathefield police believing otherwise, as she visited Roy at the hospital.

Corrie actress Cait Fitton has now revealed the real reason for Lauren’s return to the cobbles after months away.

Lauren turned up to see Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren apologised to Roy

Lauren has been presumed dead by Weatherfield police after the young woman went missing earlier this year.

Poor Roy was sent to prison after becoming the prime suspect in Lauren’s ‘murder’ case, but was eventually released as focus turned towards Nathan Curtis instead.

Tonight though, Roy was confronted by a gang of yobs. Afterwards, he suffered a heart attack and was given CPR in the café.

With Nina rushing to the hospital with Evelyn, Dee-Dee and Carla, these weren’t the only visitors Roy received.

Later on, Lauren turned up in Roy’s hospital room whilst he was unconscious. She then apologised to him, revealing herself to still be alive.

Lauren feels awful for what happened to Roy (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton reveals reason behind Lauren comeback

With Lauren having returned to Weatherfield after months of staying away and causing trouble for Roy, Cait Fitton has now explained why Lauren has chosen to come back now.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Cait explained why Lauren’s stayed away for so long, sharing: “She’s not been able to come back to the door where Joel lives.

“She doesn’t want to face that trauma again.”

With Lauren having been in ‘survival mode’ for so long, Cait then highlighted how it’s Lauren’s bond with Roy that ultimately brings her back: “It isn’t until she hears that Roy’s in hospital, and it’s not just affected him mentally but now physically, she says ‘right I’ve got to go back and I’ve got to put things right’ no matter the consequences.

“She’s scared of letting people down. She knows she’s going to get backlash when she comes back from people because Roy’s adored by everyone on the Street. She knows that’s going to have to be something that she’s going to have to face.”

