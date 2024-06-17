Coronation Street star Calum Lill shares engagement to fiancée Roberta McClaron in loved-up snap

Coronation Street star Calum Lill has announced his engagement to girlfriend Roberta McClaron with some loved-up photographs, following a romantic proposal.

The actor is best known for portraying Joel Deering in the ITV soap, and has also starred in Hollyoaks and Doctors in the past.

Calum shared the happy news on Instagram, with fans flocking to wish him and his new fiancée Roberta well.

Calum portrays Joel Deering in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Calum Lill announces engagement

Calum announced he’d proposed to Roberta on Sunday, June 16 in a sweet Instagram post, along with the caption: “About time I made an honest woman of her,” with a ring emoji.

One snap showed Calum and Roberta cuddling up to one another as they smiled for the camera. Roberta showed off her stunning ring with her hand placed on her fiancé’s chest.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

In the second photo, the Joel Deering actor could be seen sporting a black swimming costume. He explained that the swimsuit belonged to his Coronation Street co-star Dolly-Rose Campbell, who plays Gemma Winter.

“Celebrated with drinks in the hot tub but Roberta thought it would be funny to remove my swimming shorts from the suitcase. Thanks @dolly_rose_campbell for lending me your spare cossie. I think I rocked it tbf,” the star, who joined Corrie in 2023, added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calum Lill (@calumlill)

Calum proposed to his partner (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street co-stars congratulate Calum Lill on big news

Dozens of Calum’s followers left well wishes and congratulatory messages in the comments, including many of his Coronation Street co-stars.

Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays his on-screen girlfriend Dee-Dee, said: “Congratulations, you gorgeous pair,” and Cait Fitton, who starred as Lauren Bolton, added: “Congratulations to both of you.”

Meanwhile, Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon said: “Congratulations guys!!!!!” and Corrie newcomer Emrhys Cooper added: “Yay! Congrats buddy. So happy for you both.”

The happy couple have been dating since 2020, with the couple regularly sharing loved-up photos on Instagram from holidays and date nights.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!