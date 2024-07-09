In yesterday’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 8), Lauren Bolton made a surprise return to the Street as she secretly visited Roy in hospital.

In a week of special episodes in May, flashbacks revealed that Joel was the one responsible for Lauren’s disappearance after he was seen attacking her.

Now, Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays Joel’s fiancée – Dee-Dee – has shared if Dee-Dee will become suspicious of Joel.

Joel is hiding the truth from Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren returns

In yesterday’s episode of Coronation Street, Lauren went to see Roy in hospital after he had a heart attack.

Roy was previously arrested and charged for Lauren’s ‘murder’ before eventually being released. He is now back home.

Back in May, it was revealed that Joel was actually responsible after he was shown attacking Lauren and it was thought she was dead. Nathan was then arrested for the crime – with sinister Joel acting as his solicitor.

Joel has continued to fool everyone and last month he proposed to Dee-Dee. But, in the coming weeks, Dee-Dee will become suspicious of her partner.

Joel proposed to Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Channique Sterling-Brown speaks out

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Channique opened up about the story and shared if Dee-Dee will have any suspicions as time goes on.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

She confessed: “I definitely think he [Joel] can talk himself out of it because again, there’s nothing to assume that anything sinister’s going on. And he’s a very, very quick talker, as we’ve seen, and he’s a very, very good liar.”

However, Channique said this may change in weeks to come: “As much as Dee-Dee is in love and she’s got her rose-tinted glasses on, she’s a smart woman,” she said. “And, I think we’re definitely going to see Joel under pressure. And, I think she’s going to start to pick up on it.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now