Coronation Street star Ruxandra Porojnicu hints at unfinished business for Tyrone and Alina ahead of return: ‘Still has feelings for him’

Coronation Street star Ruxandra Porojnicu has hinted at unfinished business for her character Alina Pop and former flame Tyrone as she prepares to return to the cobbles.

It was confirmed today (Tuesday, July 30) that Ruxandra would be returning to the ITV soap, and the actress has now spoke out about her character’s return.

Alina was last seen in 2021 when she boarded a plane to Romania. But now she’s back, and Ruxandra has admitted that Alina ‘still has feelings’ for Tyrone.

Alina was last seen on the soap in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What happened between Tyrone and Alina?

Alina arrived on the Cobbles in 2019 as part of a human trafficking storyline.

She quickly made herself at home on the Street and took up residence as Fiz and Tyrone’s lodger.

However, it wasn’t long before Tyrone fell for Alina resulting in Tyrone and Alina moving into the Salon flat together.

But things weren’t plain sailing as Tyrone’s daughter Hope continued to cause trouble for the pair and even started a fire in the flat, which caused Alina to miscarry a baby.

After telling Tyrone she was pregnant again, Alina decided to leave the Street after feeling let down by Tyrone.

Tyrone tracked her down before she jetted off to Romania, but she told him she wasn’t really pregnant. However, she was later shown cradling her stomach, leading fans to suspect she actually was pregnant and would one day return to the Street with a child in tow.

Fiz bumps into Alina (Credit: ITV)

What does Alina’s return mean?

Alina is first seen again when Fiz bumps into her at the supermarket, explaining that she’s only in the area as she’s been called as a witness in a trial. She will later come face to face with Tyrone thanks to Cassie’s scheming.

On whether Alina still has feelings for Tyrone, Ruxandra told Entertainment Daily! and other media: “I think because she saw herself building a life with him and because they were together through a lot and went through a lot of trauma, which bonds them together, I think she still has feelings for him.

“But, different types of feelings. I think he will always mean something to her, just on a different level.”

How will Tyrone react to Alina’s return? And, could this spell trouble for Fiz and Tyrone’s relationship?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

