Coronation Street star Lorna Laidlaw secures new acting role after ‘baffling’ soap exit

Fans of the ITV soap Coronation Street will know that Aggie Bailey exited the cobbles rather quietly, with the character breaking up with her husband Ed off screen.

This marriage split news came after Aggie’s mysterious ‘disappearance’ in which she hadn’t been on screen since June 2023.

The Sun has now reported that Lorna Laidlaw will be switching the cobbles for a sunnier setting as she lands a new acting role abroad.

Aggie bid farewell to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Aggie Bailey’s soap exit

Whilst the disappearance of Lauren Bolton might be taking over our screens at the time being, Corrie fans have also been concerned about the welfare of another Corrie character who ‘vanished’ from scenes for quite some time.

Yes, Aggie Bailey was last seen on screen in June 2023 after taking part in an auction in the Bistro with her old neighbour, Yvette.

It seems that Aggie was also about to do another kind of bidding though as she secretly bid farewell to the cobbles for good.

With Aggie suddenly not being around, Ed revealed that she had gone to look after a sick aunt in Birmingham.

However, with Ed turning back to gambling again and collecting debt, Michael informed Aggie of the situation. Aggie then split up with Ed and ended their marriage over the phone and never returned to the cobbles again… How bizarre!

Lorna has bagged herself a new role (Credit: Photo by Stephen Coke/Shutterstock (4433034aj))

Coronation Street actress Lorna Laidlaw lands new acting role

It seems that Aggie’s mysterious exit from the cobbles was a permanent one as reports reveal that actress Lorna Laidlaw has bagged herself a new acting role in Malta.

Lorna has joined the cast of The Good Ship Murder which airs on Channel 5, joining former Corrie stars Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley on the show.

A source told The Sun: “Lorna is a hugely talented actress and it’s a great gig to land.

“The show films in beautiful Malta and the cast and crew are a close knit group so it’s a really great atmosphere to work in.”

Whilst it’s unclear as to why Lorna suddenly departed from Corrie as Aggie, it will be good to see her back on our screens once more! Are you excited to see Lorna on television again?