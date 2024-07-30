Coronation Street star Ruxandra Porojnicu teases huge change for Alina Pop as she returns to the Street

Coronation Street star Ruxandra Porojnicu has teased a huge change for her character Alina Pop as she returns to Coronation Street after nearly three years away.

The ITV soap confirmed today (Tuesday, July 30) that Alina would be returning, with Ruxandra teasing that her character is more ‘streetwise’ now.

Alina left the Street in 2021 after a short-lived relationship with Tyrone, but Ruxandra says Alina has learnt her lesson.

Alina returns to Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Alina in Coronation Street?

Alina arrived in Coronation Street in 2019. She was working in a nail bar and struck up a friendship with Seb Franklin, who discovered that she had been a victim of human trafficking.

Alina later started a relationship with Tyrone Dobbs, with the pair even getting matching tattoos.

She was last seen in September 2021 boarding a plane to Romania. Despite telling Tyrone she was not pregnant, Alina was shown stroking her stomach, leading fans to speculate that she’d return at a later date with a child in tow.

Cassie picks Alina up (Credit: ITV)

What is Alina like now?

When asked if Alina will be ‘more grown’ and ‘streetwise’ this time around, Ruxandra said: “Yeah, definitely, because time heals.

“Time heals and you learn from your experiences, and that makes you grow as a person.”

Upon her return, Alina is first spotted by Fiz in the supermarket car park. She informs Fiz that she is back because she has been called to be a witness in a trial in Manchester.

Later, Cassie spots Alina’s name on an airport booking at the cab office. She takes Steve’s cab to pick Alina up and then drives her straight to see Tyrone.

How will Tyrone react to seeing his ex? And, just how much has Alina really changed?

