Coronation Street star Vicky Myers delves into Carla and DS Swain friendship as fans call for romance: ‘She can see a lot of herself in Carla’

In Coronation Street scenes that aired not too long ago, DS Lisa Swain opened up to Carla about the challenges she was facing raising her teenage daughter, Betsy.

Carla provided Lisa with a listening ear and supported her as she broke down in tears in her car.

Corrie actress Vicky Myers has now delved more into the details of DS Lisa Swain’s growing friendship with the Underworld boss.

Fans have spotted ‘chemistry’ between the two characters (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Lisa Swain and Carla Connor

In an interview earlier this year, Vicky Myers revealed that DS Swain may have her eye on another female resident of the Street.

Since then, Corrie fans have been calling for the Weatherfield detective to partner up with Carla Connor after noticing some potential chemistry between the pair.

Viewers will know that Lisa Swain wasn’t that popular with Carla during the imprisonment of Roy Cropper.

However, Carla later bonded with Lisa in a vulnerable moment in her car as Lisa sobbed over her parenting struggle of her teenage daughter. She opened up about the loss of her partner, Becky, who had died on duty.

With her daughter struggling to cope with the grief over her other mum, Lisa was later grateful when Carla offered her some work experience at the factory. With a friendship forming between the pair, Vicky Myers has now given more details about their bond.

Vicky admitted that Lisa and Carla are very ‘similar’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Vicky Myers addresses Carla and Swain bond

Referencing Carla and Lisa’s new friendship, actress Vicky Myers has now explained why the pair feel so drawn to each other.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Vicky shared: “She [Lisa] can see a lot of herself in Carla. They are similar in many ways, but then not. They’re different in many ways.

“But she’s a powerful woman, she’s opinionated, she’s strong, she feisty. She’s no frightened of sharing her opinions. She’s a business woman. But, also she’s got a huge heart because she was there offering her hand and for somebody to talk to.

“I think that would be really lovely for her to have a friend. But, also Carla drinks red wine so why not?”

But, will Carla and Lisa stay as just friends? Or, is their chemistry as undeniable as fans suggest? Is there a possible romantic spark between them? Fingers crossed!

