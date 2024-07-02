Coronation Street: Steve and Cassie could be an iconic couple, fans note

Coronation Street fans are rooting for Cassie Plummer and Steve McDonald to become a couple, insisting the pair make a ‘great double act.’

Cassie and Steve teamed up in Monday’s episode (July 1) to seek revenge on Tommy Orpington. The hilarious scenes went down well with Corrie fans, who are hoping to see more of Steve and Cassie working together in the future.

Could Steve and Cassie become Coronation Street‘s latest power couple?

Cassie and Steve have formed a friendship (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cassie and Steve team up for revenge

In Monday’s (July 1) episode of Coronation Street, Steve and Cassie teamed up to seek revenge on Tommy Orpington, following the footballer’s affair with Tracy.

Steve was left gutted when he discovered Sally and Tim had ditched his 50th birthday celebrations to attend the unveiling of Weatherfield County player Tommy’s bust. However, Cassie was on hand to help.

She offered to drive Steve to the party to get revenge on his former love rival. The unlikely duo stole Tommy’s bust, switching it for a football with a drawing on.

Later on, Tim and Sally returned home to find Tommy’s bust waiting for them in their bed.

Has Steve found a friend in Cassie and what will Tim make of the pair’s actions?

The pair sought revenge on Tommy Orpington (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans are rooting for Steve and Cassie

After they became Coronation Street’s latest newest duo, soap fans have been rooting for Cassie and Steve to become a couple. Many viewers took to social media to share their theories about the pair – and most predict romance is on the cards.

“Cassie and Steve – the street’s new criminal couple,” one fan joked, while another predicted: “Steve & Cassie going to get together aren’t they!!”

A third Corrie fan said: “Steve and Cassie would make a lovely couple.” A fourth viewer pleaded: “Please let Cassie and Steve get together.”

“Steve and Cassie, another great double act!,” a fifth soap fan added.

A final viewer ended: “Steve and Cassie could be the new Jack and Vera.”

