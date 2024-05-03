Coronation Street fans think Steve McDonald needs to give up the dating apps and focus on the women already on the cobbles. But they are undecided over whether Jenny Connor or Glenda Shuttleworth is the best fit.

Poor Steve has been desperately trying to move on since wife Tracy ditched him. But viewers now think he needs to limit his search a little closer to home.

Things didn’t go well for Steve earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Steve’s dating disasters

Earlier this week Steve went on a date with Carole, who he had met online. It comes after Tracy had an affair with footballer Tommy Orpington and then moved with her lover for a new life in Spain.

Steve has been determined to get back in the saddle, but when Carole showed up with all her friends in tow, the date went downhill. One of them, loud, brash Aurora took a liking to Tim, which got him in Sally’s bad books. Sal then insisted Tim was to ‘break-up’ with Steve and not see him outside of work.

Steve’s date didn’t even go that well with Carole admitting she didn’t fancy him.

Meanwhile, as Steve drunk in the Rovers, some viewers spotted a spark between him and landlady Jenny Connor.

Is Jenny perfect for Steve? (Credit: ITV)

Who should Steve date next in Coronation Street?

Writing on a Reddit forum, one show fan said: “Steve should be with Jenny.”

Someone else was quick to agree: “It’s obvious now you say it.”

“Finally, someone else sees this! I’ve always thought this, I do hope the writers are kind to Steve and partner him with Jenny,” shared one more.

Is Glenda more Steve’s bag? (Credit: ITV)

However another soon waded in, insisting Jenny was not the right match for Steve at all. “I think he’d be a better match with Glenda… Their sense of humour is much more similar,” they wrote.

“I like him better with Glenda, they have similar personalities,” a second agreed.

A third added: “Definitely Glenda, I think they would make a lovely couple.”

Demi and Steve hit it off (Credit: ITV)

Is Demi the one for Steve in Coronation Street?

Tonight (Friday May 3) Steve decides to give up the dating game altogether. That is until he gets a message from Demi. It turns out she didn’t ghost him and they quickly arrange to meet that evening in the Rovers (where else?!)

Steve is nervous as he prepares for his date and tells Amy he’s sure Demi is The One. Sure enough, the pair hit it off immediately as they go for a drink.

But are Steve and Demi really suited? Is he better off looking closer to home for wife number six?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

