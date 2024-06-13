Coronation Street: Summer’s boyfriend Felix is ‘pointless,’ fans complain

Fans of Coronation Street have been left complaining that the Cobbles newcomer, Summer’s boyfriend, Felix, is a ‘pointless’ addition to the soap. Summer Spellman recently returned to Weatherfield from a trip to America with her new man in tow.

Having returned home, she was eager to introduce Felix to her three dads – Paul, Billy and Todd. However, his big moment was upstaged by Paul, who had taken a tumble from his stairlift and was recovering on the sofa.

Todd didn’t do much to make Felix feel welcome either, questioning (albeit jokingly) whether Summer was dating ‘older men’ now.

Summer popped by to introduce Felix to her family (Credit: ITV)

Poor Felix didn’t do much to win over viewers either, if the reaction on social media was anything to go by.

Fans of Coronation Street react to ‘pointless’ new arrival

As Felix’s debut scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on the new arrival. And, unfortunately for Felix and Summer, the early opinions weren’t very flattering – with many deeming him to be a ‘boring’ and ‘pointless’ addition.

‘Felix. Another pointless character,’ said one fan.

Felix. Another pointless character #Corrie — Roscoe Barnes (@roscoeleebarnes) June 12, 2024

‘Summer has a new boyfriend called Felix. That’s the long and short of it,’ sighed another.

#Corrie

Summer has a new boyfriend called Felix. That’s the long and the short of it. pic.twitter.com/Pq7CuD1HjH — Jeff (@jeffnewton1) June 12, 2024

‘Felix an extra with lines?’ wondered a third.

Felix an extra with lines? #Corrie — Michael Cook (@TheMCook) June 12, 2024

‘Well Felix is a fun sponge. Get back to America and take Summer with you,’ said another.

Well Felix is a fun sponge. Get back to America and take Summer with you #Corrie — Sarah (@SarahFallows82) June 12, 2024

‘Felix is so boring,’ a fifth agreed.

Can Felix win viewers over, or is Summer onto a non-starter?

