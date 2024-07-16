Coronation Street: DS Swain to help Carla cover up hit and run crime, a new fan theory predicts

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 15), Carla ended up knocking a yob down with her car door before driving away from the scene.

DS Swain’s daughter – Betsy – saw the whole scene play out and used it to blackmail Carla into giving her a summer job.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that DS Swain may help Carla cover her tracks…

Carla injured the yob (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla’s car accident

Yesterday evening, Carla headed to the precinct in her car after being tipped off by Fiz that Betsy was skiving work.

Unable to find Betsy, Carla then had a run in with the yobs who were targeting Roy. Getting into her car, she then opened her car door as one of the yobs cycled towards her.

Knocking the yob off his bike, Carla then drove off from the scene and left him there. She had no idea that Betsy had witnessed her fleeing.

Back at the factory, Betsy made it clear to Carla that she knew about the hit and run. She then started to read an article online about the injured yob – who was called Travis – noting that she’d been the one to ring for an ambulance.

Betsy then promised to keep Carla out of prison as long as she gave her a summer job at Underworld. With DS Swain then turning up to inform Carla about the developments in Lauren’s case, Carla felt pressured into giving Betsy a job so that she wouldn’t blab about the crime to her mum.

Does Lisa have Carla’s back? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: DS Swain to protect Carla?

With fans spotting some potential ‘chemistry’ between DS Swain and Carla, and with Swain having saved Carla’s skin over Bobby’s false statement before, a new fan theory reckons that DS Swain could soon find out the truth about Carla’s car crime.

However, instead of arresting her, she may actually put her job on the line to ensure that Carla doesn’t go to prison.

The fan theory reads: “I swear, if Ms. “Rules-Are-Made-To-Be-Followed” Swain helps Carla get away with this (after the blackmailing comes to light) you will NEVER convince me there aren’t feelings there.”

The theory continues: “Yeah, Swain’s let Carla get away with little things she could’ve *technically* been in trouble for before, but this is massive. If Swain helps her cover it up, she’ll be going against everything she stands for and I am READY for it.”

Betsy has promised to keep Carla’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Will Lisa find out the truth about Carla’s car crime?

Betsy has vowed to keep Carla’s crime a secret now that she’s given her a summer job at Underworld.

However, nothing ever stays a secret in soap. But, if Lisa does eventually find out about what happened, will she arrest Carla? Or, will she go to extreme lengths to protect her instead?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

