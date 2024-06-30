Coronation Street newcomer Sydney Martin: Here’s everything you need to know about the Betsy Swain star including real-life age

Viewers of Coronation Street will have just discovered that Sabrina’s friend – played by Sydney Martin – is actually DS Swain’s daughter.

Betsy Swain has been interfering with Joel’s business, unafraid to delve into the world of blackmail.

Whilst Betsy is 16 on the show, Sydney Martin is actually older than the character. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest member of the Corrie cast!

This will be Sydney’s first acting role (Credit: ITV)

Who is Sydney Martin?

Sydney Martin is an actress from Rosendale, Lancashire, who recently graduated from a Manchester drama school with a degree in drama.

She actually went to the same high school as her Corrie co-star Calum Lill who she now shares scenes with on the soap.

Sydney plays Betsy Swain (Credit: ITV)

Who does Sydney Martin play on Coronation Street?

Sydney plays the role of newcomer Betsy Swain – the daughter of DS Lisa Swain.

Viewers will know that Betsy studies fashion and is taking up work experience at the factory, with Lisa wanting her to move through the grief of her other mum, Becky.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Sydney described Betsy, revealing: ‘She’s feisty, she’s cocky but she’s also such a smart cookie. She’s so intelligent which I definitely think has come from her mum.

“She’s very, very streetwise because she’s had to fend for herself a little bit because obviously Lisa’s gone back to work and she’s having to deal with grief.

“It’s interesting to play with all of these personality traits. As the weeks come on, we do get to see a fun, manipulative side to her.”

Betsy is sixteen (Credit: ITV)

How old is Sydney Martin?

On Coronation Street, Betsy Swain is 16 years old. However, in real-life, Sydney is actually older than the character she plays.

The actress is 22 years old.

This is Sydney’s first TV role (Credit: ITV)

What else has Sydney Martin been in?

Coming fresh out of drama school, Betsy Swain will be Sydney’s first TV role.

Before getting her big break, she was working six days a week at Tesco before rushing to hand in her notice as soon as she got the news that she got the part.

Betsy gets involved with Joel… (Credit: ITV)

Betsy Swain on Coronation Street

As well as being Lisa Swain’s daughter, Betsy is also Sabrina’s friend. Being suspicious of Joel after seeing him hand her friend his business card, Betsy pocketed the card for herself.

She’s now set to start blackmailing Joel for money, with Joel having no idea that she’s DS Swain’s daughter.

In coming weeks, Betsy also starts her work experience at the factory under Carla. However, she will soon cause trouble for her as she also starts to blackmail her for a permanent job, having some information on her that could get her into some bother with the police. But, how will Carla deal with Betsy’s attitude?

