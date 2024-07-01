Coronation Street to air at 9pm tonight due to Euros schedule mayhem

In a shake up to television schedules, Coronation Street is on at the later time of 9pm tonight (Monday, July 1). The soap usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV and ITVX.

However, it will air an hour later tonight. This is due to the ongoing coverage of the Euros, which has created schedule mayhem for Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Coronation Street will be on an hour later tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air at 9pm on ITV tonight.

Coverage of the Euros match between France and Belgium is due to finish on ITV at 7.30pm (though, this will be extended if the game goes to extra time), with the news to follow.

Emmerdale will also be affected and will air at the later time of 8pm, with Coronation Street to follow at 9pm.

Over on BBC, EastEnders will not air at all due to coverage of the football – although the episode is available to watch on iPlayer.

Kit reveals to Paul and Gemma that he is their brother (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in Coronation Street tonight?

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, spoilers reveal that Kit tells Gemma and Paul he is their long lost brother.

Bernie was under the impression that she and Kit would meet up and discuss how to tell the twins the news together.

As she waits in the Rovers for Kit, he is already over the road telling Gemma and Paul the truth. How will they react? And how will Bernie feel about Kit going behind her back?

Elsewhere, Steve is disappointed over his birthday celebrations. He is even more gutted when he discovers best mates Tim and Sally have gone to the unveiling of Tommy Orpington’s bust.

Cassie takes Steve to confront the pair, but once there, they hit upon an idea of how to get revenge on Tommy. What are they planning?

