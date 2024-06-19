Coronation Street: Toyah to get pregnant with Nick’s baby, a new fan theory predicts

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that the recent illicit liaison between Toyah Battersby and brother-in-law to be Nick Tilsley could end with her falling pregnant with his baby.

This follows last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 18), which saw Nick and Toyah fall into each other’s arms after another stressful encounter with the Institute. After learning that Rowan had paid for her child’s funeral, Toyah was furious.

Nick has been there for Toyah in her time of need (Credit: ITV)

Leanne, meanwhile, wouldn’t listen to reason, and remained firmly on Rowan’s side. As Nick consoled Toyah, the pair gave in to passion… and headed to the bedroom.

But could Nick and Toyah’s sordid soiree have even further-reaching implications for the pair?

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Nick and Toyah gave into carnal urges (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans predict pregnancy twist for Toyah and Nick

Writing on X as the scenes aired, Corrie viewers shared their theories as to where Nick and Toyah’s moment of passion might lead. And many predicted that soap cliché was about to run its course…

“Does anyone else think Toyah will now get pregnant carrying Nick’s baby?,” asked one fan.

Does anyone else think Toyah will now get pregnant carrying Nick’s baby? @itvcorrie #Corrie — Laura Croft (@Lauracroft1Lc) June 18, 2024

“Toyah will be pregnant now, ALL soap characters end up preggers after a 1 shot illicit liaison!” exclaimed another.

Toyah will be pregnant now, ALL soap characters end up preggers after a 1 shot illicit liason !#Corrie — Krissyboi (@diggamatik) June 18, 2024

“Ooh is Corrie gonna be predictable and Toyah will get pregnant? I reckon so,” a third agreed.

Ooh is #corrie gonna be predictable and Toyah will get pregnant? I reckon so. #CoronationStreet — Just Browsing (@browsingbird85) June 18, 2024

“Get ready for Toyah to be pregnant,” predicted another viewer.

Get ready for Toyah to be pregnant #Corrie — HelenPat (@HelenAPat) June 18, 2024

Will Toyah find herself pregnant with Nick’s child? And, if so, what implications does this hold for the sisters and their man?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!