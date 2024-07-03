Coronation Street: Toyah’s pregnant with Nick’s baby! Here’s what happens next

Coronation Street aired a big surprise in this evening’s episode when Toyah Habeeb discovered she was pregnant!

It was a shock to Toyah for many reasons not least because she thought she couldn’t have any more children.

And there’s also the small problem of her baby daddy being Nick Tilsley – sister Leanne’s fiancé.

So what’s next for Toyah in Coronation Street?

The doctor told Toyah some news she wasn’t expecting! (Credit: ITV)

Baby news!

As the episode began, Toyah was feeling under the weather with stomach pains. She soldiered on, even going to work at the Bistro. But when the pain got too bad, she went home to rest.

Concerned Nick said he’d go and buy her some soup, and while he was away, Toyah collapsed. Luckily Nick came back and took a frightened Toyah off to hospital.

And that’s where she was given the surprising news that she’s expecting!

As the news sank in, Leanne quizzed her sis about who the father was.

“He’s irrelevant,” said Toyah, even though Nick was standing right there.

Toyah tried to have a baby with Peter (Credit: ITV)

Baby blues

Later, when the pair were alone, Toyah confessed to her ‘brother-in-law’ that she wanted to keep the baby.

Long-term viewers will remember that Toyah has, like she told Nick, endured years of wanting to have a baby. She had several rounds of IVF with her husband, Toby.

She also arranged a surrogate when she and Peter Barlow were in a relationship, and even arranged to secretly adopt Eva Price’s daughter before Eva changed her mind.

Toyah’s pregnant with Nick’s baby (Credit: ITV)

What’s next?

But what will happen next? After all, manipulative Rowan knows what happened between Toyah and Nick, and now Leanne’s told him Toyah is pregnant it won’t take long for him to put two and two together.

Will he spill the beans?

Plus, there’s more to this story.

Toyah’s still reeling from the news that she’s having a baby when the doctor drops another bombshell.

But what will he tell her? Could there be an issue with Toyah’s health, as well as her pregnancy?

After all, crippling stomach pains aren’t normally a good sign, pregnant or not.

Is there going to be a tragic twist in this tale?

