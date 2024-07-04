Coronation Street: Toyah to suffer ectopic pregnancy, fans predict

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street revealed that Toyah Battersby is pregnant with Nick’s child. This follows an affair between the pair as relations between Leanne, Toyah and Nick hit and all-time low.

With Leanne currently in the thrall of the Institute and its charismatic spokesman, Rowan, Nick and Toyah have been beside themselves. Unable to get through to Leanne, the pair found comfort in each other – and soon fell into bed.

Sure enough, soap convention held true, and, two weeks’ later, Toyah discovered that she is pregnant. Or is she?

Nick and Toyah were looking cosy in the hospital… shortly before a bombshell was dropped (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Toyah pregnant following affair with Nick

Some fans have wondered whether there might be more heartbreak in store for poor Toyah – suggesting that she could be about to learn that her pregnancy is an ectopic one.

An ectopic pregnancy is where the a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb – usually in the fallopian tubes – and therefore can’t develop into a baby, causing health problems for the carrier.

Toyah learned she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans fret about Toyah’s pregnancy

Writing on X as the episode aired, Coronation Street fans shared their worries that Toyah’s pregnancy may not be all that it seems.

‘So after years of thinking she’s infertile, Toyah gets knocked up by Nick and ends up having an ectopic pregnancy?! I’m guessing that’s the storyline anyway,’ wrote one fan.

So after years of thinking she’s infertile, Toyah gets knocked up by Nick and ends up having an ectopic pregnancy?! I’m guessing that’s the storyline anyway. #Corrie — Nwando (@EbonyWan) July 3, 2024

‘My money’s on toyah having an ectopic pregnancy,’ said another.

My money’s on toyah having an ectopic pregnancy #corrie — Chrystyna Schlapak (@cassandra2020) July 3, 2024

‘It will be an ectopic pregnancy,’ a third theorised.

it will be an ectopic pregnancy #corrie — Andy Wilson (@sheff6man) July 3, 2024

‘What is it then? Ectopic pregnancy for Toyah? So long as it’s something cheerful,’ another wrote, referring to Toyah’s run of misery and trauma where babymaking is concerned.

What is it then? Ectopic pregnancy for Toyah? So long as it’s something cheerful #Corrie — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) July 3, 2024

Toyah’s pregnancy follows a tragic history which began with her being raped as a teenager. Miscarrying in the park, she then covered up the pregnancy – until her secret was uncovered earlier this year.

In recent years, Toyah has also struggled with her fertility, being unable to conceive, even with the help of IVF. Is there even more misery in store for poor Toyah?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!