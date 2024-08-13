Coronation Street: Toyah will be killed off, fans fear

Fans of Coronation Street spoilers are terrified that Toyah Battersby will be killed off amid complications as she underwent surgery for her ovarian cancer last night. Toyah was diagnosed with the condition and rushed to hospital, where doctors have prepared to operate.

While sister Leanne took a step back to concentrate on her duties with the Institute – at Rowan’s behest, of course – Nick supported Toyah at the hospital. And, as she underwent surgery, Nick waited outside for news.

Nick supported Toyah as she waited for her surgery (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Nick and Leanne rush to Toyah’s side as she suffers complications during surgery

News which, when it came, wasn’t good. The doctor informed Nick that there had been complications during the surgery. As Toyah’s life hung in the balance, Nick called Leanne – who rushed to her sister’s side, at last.

As Toyah lay, heavily sedated in the hospital bed, Leanne re-iterated her love for Nick, apparently beginning to realise how distant she had been.

But will Toyah pull through?

Toyah’s surgery didn’t go so well (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans fear the death of Toyah

As last night’s scenes aired, fans were quick to panic as the doctor shared his news with Nick.

“Toyah’s dead!” one viewer exclaimed on X, shocked.

“What awful thing have they done to Toyah now? Cancer spread to everywhere? Accidentally cut off her leg? Dead?” asked another.

What awful thing have they done to Toyah now? Cancer spread to everywhere? Accidentally cut off her leg? Dead? #Corrie — Jamie Watches Soaps (@JamieSummersTV) August 12, 2024

“Has Toyah died??!!” asked a third panicked viewer.

“Woah woah are they gonna kill Toyah off?” wondered another.

Woah woah are they gonna kill Toyah off #corrie — Matthew (@MatthewMitt6) August 12, 2024

Toyah survived the surgery, but she’s not been given the all-clear yet. Will Toyah through?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

