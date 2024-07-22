Coronation Street: As Toyah’s diagnosed with cancer – here’s what happens next

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 22), Toyah was accompanied to her hospital appointment by Nick as she received some upsetting news.

At the hospital, Toyah was informed that she has ovarian cancer and would possibly need chemotherapy.

As Toyah’s diagnosed with cancer on Coronation Street, here’s everything we know about what’s to come next.

Toyah received a diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah’s cancer diagnosis

This evening, Leanne was rather involved with the Institute yet again as she confronted Rowan over his past history.

Due to this, Toyah made out that her hospital appointment had been rescheduled so that Leanne wouldn’t worry.

Secretly though, Nick accompanied Toyah at the hospital as she awaited the results of her recent biopsy.

It was there she was told that the results had shown a malignant growth on one of her ovaries. She has germ cell ovarian cancer and may need chemotherapy.

Toyah then went back home and told Leanne the news. Leanne then broke down in tears as she vowed to prioritise Toyah going forward, although she did suggest that Toyah’s negativity was partly to blame for her condition.

Toyah then told both Leanne and Nick that she didn’t want to speak about it going forward and would go through this cancer journey by herself so that they could focus on each other.

Rowan’s onto Nick and Toyah (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Toyah on Corrie?

Later on this week in Coronation Street spoilers, Nick accompanies Toyah to another hospital appointment.

However, whilst there, someone takes a photo of the pair hugging each other.

Nick’s adamant that Rowan was behind the photo and confronts him over it. But, is Nick on the right track with this one? Was Rowan really the one behind the photo? Or, was someone else responsible?

