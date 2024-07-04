Coronation Street: Tracy to kill Rowan, fans predict

Fans of Coronation Street have wondered whether Amy Barlow’s sudden interest in the Institute could bring about the return of a murderous Tracy Barlow to Weatherfield.

Recent episodes have seen Leanne share the good news with a stressed-out Amy. As she complained about how tired she had become with her radio station job, Leanne showed Amy an Institute video.

Amy then revealed how she is considering investing in the Institute – with money left to the family by gran Deirdre .

Is Rowan about to find a new victim? And is he prepared for the wrath of a furious Tracy Barlow, should his recruitment drive be a success?

Toyah was horrified to find Leanne showing Amy an Institute video (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict the return of murderous Tracy

As the latest episode aired, Coronation Street fans shared their suspicions that the Institute’s interest in Amy could prove to be Rowan’s downfall.

‘If I was Rowan and drained Tracy’s mum’s money and took advantage of Amy’s vulnerability I wouldn’t stand near any ornaments,’ joked one viewer.

‘Ooh, I hope Tracy kills him,’ said another.

Smug Rowan has been worming his way around the Street (Credit: ITV)

‘Maybe Rowan exits after being hit over the head with a blunt instrument,’ a third fan agreed.

‘She’ll beat him up and Steve will take the blame to show his love or something like that,’ another suggested.

Tracy left Weatherfield following her affair with footballer Tommy Orpington (Credit: ITV)

Will Tracy come back for Amy?

Rowan wants to watch his step. After all Tracy has previous, murdering builder Charlie Stubbs after discovering that he’d been having an affair with Maria.

Tracy is currently sunning it up in Spain after leaving husband Steve for footballer Tommy Orpington. However, producers left the door open for Tracy’s eventual return.

Could Rowan’s interest in Amy bring about the return of Tracy the terrible?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

