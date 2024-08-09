Is Tyrone the father of Alina’s son in Coronation Street? Fans have another theory over dad’s real identity

There have been plenty of hints in Coronation Street that Tyrone Dobbs may be the father of Alina Pop‘s son.

Not only did Alina rub her belly in a very demonstrative way (and not as if she was suffering with indigestion) as she departed the cobbles a few years back, but the picture of the young boy she claims is her nephew on her phone screen couldn’t look more like Tyrone if he was kitted out with a spanner and sipping tea in the garage with Kev Webster and Abi Franklin.

However, these glaring clues don’t count as conclusive proof in Weatherfield. And some soap fans reckon someone else could be daddy…

Did Alina Pop have Tyrone Dobbs’ kid? (Credit: YouTube)

Is Tyrone the father of Alina’s son in Coronation Street?

After starting an affair in 2021, Tyrone and Alina moved in together in a flat above the salon.

She became pregnant – but Alina later miscarried after Hope torched her stepdad’s new love nest.

Alina later decided to return to her homeland of Romania. And despite Fiz also moving on following her break up with Tyrone, they managed to reconcile in time.

Bumping into Alina in scenes shown earlier this week left Fiz distressed about why her hubby’s former lover was back in the country.

But that concern soon paled in comparison to her worry when she noticed the image on Alina’s phone screen after she dropped her mobile.

Could she be worrying over nothing?

Fiz bumped into Alina in Freshcos car park and sent Tyrone to find out whether he is he father of his ex’s son (Credit: YouTube)

Corrie fan theory: Alina’s baby daddy ‘revealed’

Be aware, the following might be considered a spoiler… even if it does seem a little unlikely.

Before her relationship with Tyrone, Alina was involved with Seb Franklin, who met her when she was the victim of human trafficking.

Alina was involved with Seb before her affair with Tyrone (Credit: YouTube)

Over on Reddit, one poster has pondered whether Seb – killed off in May 2021 – may be the unnamed child’s dad.

Commenting on whether there is a resemblance between Tyrone and the little lad, one Redditor claimed: “He looks way too old to be Tyrone’s kid? Imagine if Seb was the dad and she’d been keeping the baby hidden.”

But do the timelines match up to make that possible?

Is Tyrone the daddy? (Credit: YouTube)

