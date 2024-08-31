Coronation Street star Saira Choudhry has tied the knot at a beautiful wedding in Crete.
The actress married her fiancé Marcus Jackson in a beautiful ceremony overlooking the sea, 25 years after they first met.
Coronation Street star Saira Choudhry shares gorgeous wedding pics
The actress, who played reporter Naila Badil on Corrie from 2013 until 2019, looked stunning a white off-the-shoulder bridal gown with button detail along the back.
Saira wore her hair in a half updo with a trailing bow and finished her look with flawless make-up.
She was joined by her friends and family as she walked down the aisle in front of a stunning mountain and sea view.
The couple then partied into the early hours at their stunning outdoor venue.
Saira shared a number of pictures and videos to her Instagram Story. In one, she was seen at a pop-up ice cream stall grabbing herself a treat.
In another, the couple were seen sharing their first kiss as a married couple, as colourful smoke bombs exploded behind them.
Engagement at Edinburgh Castle
Saira got engaged back in 2022 after businessman Marcus got down on one knee. Sharing a picture of them together outside Edinburgh Castle, the actress wrote: “I said yes! Mrs Jackson it is then.”
She then added: “Love you. Met you 23 years ago. Who knew our journey would lead us here. Here’s to our next chapter.”
Before her role in Corrie, Saira played troubled schoolgirl Anita Roy in Hollyoaks for four years between 2008 and 2012.
