Coronation Street won’t air tonight – here’s when it’s back

In a huge shake-up to TV schedules this week, Coronation Street won’t be airing tonight (Wednesday, June 26.) But when else can you catch the ITV soap this week?

Tonight sees the continuation of The UEFA European Football Championship, with ITV showing coverage from 7.15pm – 10.30pm. This means Coronation Street won’t be airing in its usual 8pm slot.

So, when can you watch Coronation Street this week?

Coronation Street won’t be airing tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Neither Coronation Street nor Emmerdale will be airing on Wednesday, June 26 due to the Euros. The two soaps did not air on Tuesday, June 25 either.

Coronation Street will return to TV screens with an hour-long episode on Friday, June 28, airing from 8pm – 9pm.

Soap fans will be able to get their Emmerdale fix again on Thursday, June 27, with an hour-long episode scheduled to air from 7.30pm – 8.30pm.

But, what’s happening in Coronation Street this week?

Gemma is arrested for stealing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gemma is arrested

In Monday’s episode (June 24) of Coronation Street, Gemma stole a pair of shoes for her daughter Carys. She made the decision when she was told the shoes would cost £45 and she could not afford them.

Gemma faces the consequences of her actions in Friday’s episode (June 28), when she is taken into the police station after being arrested for theft.

Bernie pleads with Kit to try and secure Gemma’s release. He heads to the shoe shop and does his best to get Gemma off the hook.

Kit’s efforts to help Gemma leave her intrigued by his intentions, and she later introduces him to Chesney and their children.

Is Kit going to come clean about his real identity to Gemma?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

