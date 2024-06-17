Coronation Street won’t air tonight – here’s when it’s on next

In a shake-up to television schedules this week, Coronation Street won’t be on tonight (Monday, June 17). But, when is the soap airing this week?

This week sees the continuation of the UEFA Champions League, which will air on ITV1 from 4.15pm – 10.30pm tonight. This means that Corrie won’t air in its usual weekday 8pm spot.

But, when will Coronation Street be on this week?

This week’s Corrie is delayed due to the football (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Neither Emmerdale nor Coronation Street will be airing today or on Thursday, June 20, due to the football.

Instead, the plan is for both soaps to air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week. To make up for lost time, it will air a double-bill from 8pm – 9pm on Tuesday (June 18) and again on Wednesday and Friday, starting at 8pm.

In some good news for soap fans, EastEnders won’t be affected, airing on its usual Monday – Thursday timeslot, with new episodes dropping every morning on iPlayer.

But, what’s due to happen on Coronation Street this week?

Toyah is aghast to find Rowan interfering in her child’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nick cheats on Leanne with Toyah

This week’s episodes see Leanne fall in even deeper thrall with Rowan and the Institute. And, as she reveals that Rowan paid for Toyah‘s baby’s funeral, the rift deepens.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Taking consolation in each other, it’s not long before Nick and Toyah fall into each other’s arms… and bed. But how long will their affair remain a secret?

Felix isn’t happy to be the talk of the town (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on the cobbles, it looks as though Summer’s latest love will be a short-lived one, when an overheard comment threatens to send Felix packing. Can Summer save her relationship with her new man?

Ken needs round-the-clock help (Credit: ITV)

And, as Steve tries to save money on expensive carer fees, Cassie finds a job in the Barlow/McDonald household.

But how will Ken react when Steve unveils his new carer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!