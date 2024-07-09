Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown teases Dee-Dee reaction once Joel truth is eventually exposed

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown has teased Dee-Dee’s reaction to Joel’s involvement with Lauren, following Lauren’s surprise return last night (Monday, July 8).

We last saw Lauren in flashback scenes in May, which revealed Joel as the culprit responsible for her presumed murder.

Channique, who plays Joel’s fiancée – Dee-Dee, has opened up about whether forgiveness is on the cards when she eventually finds out the truth.

Joel has been fooling Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Lauren returns to the Street

Lauren made a surprise return to Coronation Street last night, having been away for the past few months.

She was seen visiting Roy, who is currently in hospital after suffering a heart attack, and telling him she’s ‘sorry.’

Roy had previously been arrested for Lauren’s ‘murder’ and spent some time in prison before being released.

However, viewers then saw Nathan charged for the crime – with the real guilty party, Joel, acting as his solicitor.

Sinister Joel has continued to fool everyone and recently proposed to Dee-Dee

Joel proposed to Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Channique Sterling-Brown talks forgiveness

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Channique Sterling-Brown has spoken about what the future holds for Joel and Dee-Dee, and if she can see Dee-Dee forgiving Joel once the truth comes out.

“I like to think that Dee-Dee, as a Christian, is forgiving and she’ll want to extend forgiveness. But, I do think that challenge will be justice and forgiveness,” she said.

“I don’t think she will try and execute her own revenge because I think the biggest thing about this, when it does eventually come out, will be that he’s not just cheating on her. He’s a horrible, dangerous man who’s hurt people.

“And, I think her reconciling what that means for her own life and his victims, I think a lot of energy will be directed there… which might be to her detriment at the end.”

