EastEnders: 5 sinister theories on what will happen next as Reiss kills wife Debbie

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, July 25), saw Reiss breakdown after killing his comatose wife Debbie by suffocating her with a pillow.

He then acted as if he’d just learned of the news when Sonia informed him of Debbie’s death.

Here are five dark theories as to what could be around the corner for Reiss as his murder storyline progresses.

Could Sonia be in trouble? (Credit: BBC)

1. Sonia framed

Fans have noticed that Sonia was the last one to ‘officially’ visit Debbie before she passed away.

One of the carers had made sure that Sonia signed in and out and recorded her visit down.

Now, a new fan theory predicts that Sonia may be accused of the murder and may even go to prison.

The theory reads: “Sonia’s going to end up being blamed for Debbie’s death and put in prison for murder, as she was in the room before Reiss and her DNA will be on Debbie, which will be the reason for David, Carol and Bianca’s comeback. Free the Walford one!”

Is Sonia in danger? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders theory 2. Reiss to hold Sonia and Martin hostage

Reiss and Sonia are expecting a baby. But, now fans are fearing for Sonia and the baby’s life as the soap’s 40th anniversary looms.

One fan suggested: “By the time I catch up with EastEnders, Reiss will have killed at least twice, and poor Sonia will be locked in a basement ready to give birth during the 40th.”

Another fan also feared for Martin, adding: “I have a feeling Reiss might hold Martin hostage when he gets sussed out by Martin, then this story will drag on. He is the only one that can see through Reiss.”

But, can Sonia free herself from Reiss before it’s too late?

How did Debbie really end up in that coma? (Credit: BBC)

3. Reiss and Debbie’s history exposed

The circumstances surrounding Debbie’s condition have puzzled fans for quite some time. They’re not fully convinced that Debbie had a stroke in the bath and was put into a coma.

They think that Reiss may have played a part in his wife’s deterioration.

One fan declared: “Now more than ever, I think Reiss put Debbie in that coma.” But, how did Debbie really end up in that coma?

Is Reiss after Phil and Martin next? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders theory 4. Further victims for Reiss

Now that Reiss has killed Debbie, some fans think that he won’t stop there. He may kill again, with fans fearing for one Walford resident in particular.

One fan thinks that Reiss could kill Phil as he cottons on to his money scam of Sharon, suggesting: “Wildest theory yet but in keeping with some people’s thinking that Phil might die on the 40th episode, I’m going with Reiss killing him. Calling it now!”

Will Debbie’s parents expose Reiss’ past? (Credit: BBC)

5. Reiss true identity revealed

As far as viewers know, Reiss is Debbie’s husband. However, what is this isn’t actually the case?

One fan thinks that Reiss is actually a conman and is just pretending to be Debbie’s husband.

They suggested: “What if… Reiss is posing as Reiss – Debbie’s husband & isn’t even related to Dot Cotton? Just an inheritance hunter?” Could we soon find out who Reiss really is?

