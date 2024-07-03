EastEnders airs two episodes tonight – here’s what happens

EastEnders is not slowing down as they air two drama-filled episodes tonight (Wednesday, July 3). It’s in order to catch up after EastEnders has not aired on Monday or Tuesday this week.

Here’s what we can expect from EastEnders’ double episodes tonight.

Nugget is in a bad way (Credit: BBC)

Nugget collapses in EastEnders tonight

Teen Nugget has been dealing with a lot of anxiety lately and decided to take performance-enhancing drugs to beef up and feel more confident. In the lead up to a boxing tournament, Zack has noticed something isn’t quite right. He puts up a sign saying there will be drugs testing.

Denzel, who’s also on steroids, panics, unaware Zack is just trying to deter them from using. When Denzel doesn’t show up, Nugget goes looking for him, but feeling ill, slumps down on the pavement.

In the second of the double bill tonight, Nugget is rushed to hospital. Here Priya and Ravi learn his kidney’s aren’t working properly. The doctor asks if Nugget has been taking drugs.

Priya firmly denies it, but Ravi takes the doctor aside and shares his suspicions about the steroids.

As Priya and Ravi’s arguing turns to leaning on each other for support, the doctor reveals tests have confirmed Nugget has been taking steroids.

But will he be okay?

Teddy helps Billy with Will (Credit: BBC)

Teddy tries to win everyone over

Billy and Honey attend the school to talk about Will, but Kevin uses his legal skills to blame Will instead of Kyle. Phil wants to step in, but Teddy suggests a different, more careful approach.

Stevie is annoyed with Teddy and wants him to stop threatening Phil’s position as head of the family. Wanting to put it right, Teddy invites Phil to have a darts match. Will this settle things?

By the second episode, Billy decides to take Teddy’s advice over Will. Father and son have an emotional moment.

Billy then thanks Teddy, but he makes a big show of pointing out Phil is the head of the family.

Phil later suggests a lock-in at the Boxing Den as a bonding session for the Mitchells. As Phil and Teddy continue to warm to each other, Billy is put out by their newfound friendship.

What’s really going on with Maya? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Harvey finds out the truth about Maya

As Harvey and Jean prepare for a romantic evening, Maya sends him a message. Harvey then makes an excuse to go and meet her. She tells him she’s having to sell her house to pay off her debts.

Freddie spots them talking and tells Jean what he saw. He things Harvey is cheating, but is he right?

Meanwhile, when Maya leaves, Harvey sees she’s dropped a letter addressed to her. But when he sees the address is not in the area of London she claims to lived, Harvey wants to know why she lied.

He goes to the address and hears a crash, so rushes in. He comes face to face with a distressed man.

As the truth about Maya comes out, just what is she hiding? And how will Harvey react?

