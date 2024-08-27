EastEnders fans think that Amy might be at risk of being killed off after she got caught in the devastating club crush at Peggy’s.

Long-time fan-favourite Amy Mitchell snuck into the club alongside Nugget to enjoy a night following the day of Carnival celebrations on the Square. However, things took a turn for the worse after tickets for the event were oversold and she was stuck in the disaster.

After a shot showed her pushed against the bar, fans have been fearing the worst for her welfare.

Amy was convinced to attend the party by Avani (Credit: BBC)

Here’s what happened to Amy in EastEnders

Amy was convinced by Avani to sneak out of her home and attend the Over-18s carnival afterparty at Peggy’s. Knocking on her door, Avani told her to get changed and join her to see two lads they had met on the Square earlier.

When passing by, Denzel called out Amy for disrespecting him. In response, Amy decided to join Avani at the party despite previous hesitation.

The best friends recruited Nugget on their way where they joined the long queue outside the venue. The bouncer was hesitant to let them in, but conceded after he learned Amy was the half-sister of the owner.

Her and Nugget walked in as Avani was refused entry. Lauren noticed the pair, but swore to secrecy after they lied that Penny invited them.

Once inside, chaos ensued and both Nugget and Amy were caught in the middle of the club crush which could leave several in danger.

Amy was caught in the Peggy’s crush (Credit: BBC)

Fans are scared for Amy

Fans took to social media to express their concern that Amy could lose her life in the dangerous event.

One fan feared: “I NEED to know what happened to Amy. Do not end this without a scene of her.”

“They better not kill off Amy,” warned one passionate fan. Another thought this could be an opportunity to bring back her mum. “We’d better be getting a ghost Roxy cameo whilst Amy is having CPR.”

Other fans believed this could be an opportunity for a storyline. “I think this could trigger a mental health relapse for Amy.”

But, as the club crush continues tonight (Tuesday, August 27th), will Amy make it out alive?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

