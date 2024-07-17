EastEnders: Anna falls victim to drink spiking – and now fans are being accused of ‘victim blaming’

EastEnders fans have been accused of ‘victim shaming’ following Anna Knight’s terrifying drink spiking storyline. Anna was spiked while on a night out at Peggy’s and rushed to hospital.

While the majority of fans have praised the storyline, some have tried to blame Anna for leaving her drink unattended.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anna’s spiking ordeal and EastEnders fans’ reaction.

Anna has been at the centre of a drink spiking storyline (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Anna’s drink is spiked

While on a night out with her sister Gina, Bobby and Felix, Anna unfortunately fell victim to drink spiking yesterday (Tuesday, July 16.)

The night began with the group heading to Peggy’s, where they began drinking together. However, Anna was reluctant to drink too much.

Suddenly, she seemed very drunk, but Felix pointed out she’d hardly had any alcohol. The group then realised Anna may have been spiked, but couldn’t locate her.

They found her outside with a mystery man – believed to be the culprit – and were quick to try and help her. Gina then took her sister to the hospital to get checked out, with Anna shocked to find out what had happened to her.

Anna was targeted while on a night out at Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans accused of ‘victim blaming’ Anna

Anna’s spiking storyline has been heavily praised by the majority of EastEnders fans, who have acknowledged the importance of raising awareness.

However, some viewers have tried to pin the blame on Anna for what happened, rather than placing the responsibility on the perpetrator.

“Oh Anna, you should always look after your drink,” one person wrote on social media. A second asked: “Why did she leave the glass there rather than put it on the bar?”

“Don’t leave your drink lying about. Not another stupid storyline,” a third EE viewer fumed.

Despite a handful of negative reactions to Anna’s storyline, it appears to have been a hit with soap fans. Many have praised EE bosses for highlighting drink spiking.

They’ve now slammed the above viewers for ‘victim-blaming,’ condemning them for their negative comments.

One viewer said: “Or, how about teach people not to do it in the first place!”

Another added: “People shouldn’t have to cover their drinks because creeps think they can do anything.”

A final person finished: “This isn’t showing deliberate drug taking. She was spiked, she didn’t choose it.”

