EastEnders: Anna and Freddie to have affair as Bobby exits Walford, fans predict

EastEnders fans are convinced Freddie Slater and Anna Knight are set to have an affair behind Bobby Beale‘s back, ahead of his exit from Albert Square later this year.

Freddie and Anna slept together last year after a night out, despite Freddie’s best pal Bobby having feelings for Anna at the time. Having eventually put this behind them, Bobby and Anna started a relationship while Freddie was away from Walford.

Freddie organised a romantic date for Anna and Bobby (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie organises a date for Anna and Bobby

In Tuesday’s episode (June 25) of EastEnders, Freddie helped Bobby to organise a romantic date for his girlfriend Anna on The Queen Vic rooftop.

Freddie acted as the couple’s butler, even jokingly dressing up in a blazer. Anna insisted Freddie stayed for the date too, despite Bobby hoping for a romantic evening for just the two of them.

The tension between Freddie and Anna was very noticeable. Anna even complimented him while sitting between him and Bobby, making her boyfriend feel awkward.

Do Anna and Freddie still have feelings for one another?

Anna and Bobby are now in a relationship (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict affair for Freddie and Anna

EastEnders fans are convinced Anna and Freddie are going to embark on an affair behind Bobby’s back. Anna and Freddie previously had a one-night stand, before Anna started a relationship with Bobby.

Taking to social media, many EE fans shared their theories. One person said: “Freddie is gonna take Anna from Bobby, isn’t he?”

“Anna is going to sleep with Freddie again and it’s going to make Bobby spiral,” a second fan said. A third wrote: “The tension between Anna & Freddie.”

With Bobby set to leave Walford later this year, it seems Anna and Freddie could rekindle their romance. Actor Clay Milner Russell has played Bobby since 2019 but will be leaving the BBC soap in 2024.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!