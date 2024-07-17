EastEnders: Anna was spiked by the person who mugged her, fans predict

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist in Anna Knight’s spiking storyline, with many convinced the man who spiked her drink is the same person who mugged her.

Anna was spiked by a man during a night out at Peggy’s with Gina, Bobby and Felix, but she doesn’t remember the culprit.

Could the two incidents be linked and is somebody targeting Anna? Here’s all you need to know about Anna’s latest storyline in EastEnders.

Anna was spiked while on a night out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Anna is spiked in Peggy’s

While on a night out at Peggy’s with Gina, Bobby and Felix, Anna had her drink spiked by an unknown man. Initially, her pals thought she was really drunk, but after Felix pointed out Anna hadn’t had consumed much alcohol, they grew concerned.

Viewers then saw Anna sitting on the stairs alone, with a mysterious man reaching out his hand to her. She then held onto him as her loved ones desperately tried to search for her.

Anna was mugged in Walford in June (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think they’ve worked out who spiked Anna

Back in June, Anna was mugged while waiting for her sister, Gina. She was chatting to her brother Junior on the phone, when she was pushed over by a masked man. He then stole her bag and left her shaken.

EastEnders fans are now wondering if Anna’s mugging and her spiking could be linked. Some are predicting the same man could be behind both attacks in a terrifying twist.

“Is the person who spiked Anna’s drink the same guy who mugged her?,” one person wrote on social media. Somebody else pointed out that the man from Peggy’s ‘looks like’ the same person who mugged Anna.

A final fan added: “So we’re assuming the same person who mugged Anna is the same one who spiked her drink?! So, Anna is being targeted.”

Anna doesn’t want to report the incident (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Anna after the spiking?

Tonight (Wednesday, July 17), Anna wakes up in hospital with Gina by her side. However, she doesn’t want to report the spiking to the police despite Gina encouraging her to.

Can Gina persuade Anna to tell the police what happened? Will Anna have a change of heart?

