EastEnders announces David Wicks return as Michael French reprises role for short stint

With EastEnders’ 40th anniversary drawing nearer, the soap seems to be feeling really nostalgic this year as it announces ANOTHER return in the form of David Wicks.

Yes, just days after Jane Beale made a surprise appearance on screen. And, weeks after Chrissie Watts’ return was confirmed, David Wicks is set to follow in their footsteps.

Albeit for a short stint, Michael French is set to reprise his role of legendary character David Wicks. He’ll appear back in Walford later this year!

David’s returning for a short stint (Credit: BBC)

Michael French to return to EastEnders as David Wicks

EastEnders will celebrate its 40th anniversary in February next year. And, the soap is already busy planning huge storylines for this milestone.

Ahead of this huge event, Michael French’s David Wicks will be returning to Walford for a short stint.

The son of Pat Butcher and Pete Beale will still be a ‘smooth-talking womaniser.’ Last being seen on the Square in 2014, he’ll still be the lovable rogue fans knew before.

The details of David’s return are yet to be revealed. However, viewers can expect trouble to follow David wherever he goes.

With both Cindy and Ian back in Walford, Ian’s looks set to come face to face with the guy who once had an affair with his wife and almost had him killed. Oh, that’s bound to go down well, isn’t it?!

Michael’s pleased to be back (Credit: BBC)

Michael French speaks out on returning to EastEnders

Speaking about returning to EastEnders ten years after he last filmed on the set, Michael French has shared: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

The soap’s Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw also added: “David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary. David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different.”

There’s bound to be lots of drama to follow David’s return. But, why exactly will he come back to Walford? And, how will his appearance go down with Cindy and Ian?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!