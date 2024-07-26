EastEnders announces Laila Rouass guest role on soap as newcomer Ayesha

Today (Friday, July 26), EastEnders has announced that Laila Rouass will be setting foot in Walford as she takes on the guest role of new soap arrival, Ayesha.

Ayesha is an old friend of Suki’s, although the characters haven’t seen each other in years.

But, will this encounter be on happy circumstances? Or, will Ayesha bring trouble to Suki’s door?

Ayesha is someone from Suki’s past (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Laila Rouass to star as Ayesha in guest role

Laila Rouass is set to appear on the BBC soap as Suki’s old friend, Ayesha.

The Holby City actress and Footballer’s Wives star’s first scenes will air next month (August.) These will see Ayesha reunite with Suki after years apart.

Ayesha will turn up in Walford after being invited by Nish, although it will soon become obvious that she has history with the Panesar family.

Viewers will then find out that Ayesha knew both Suki and Nish years ago, but then went on to lose contact with them both.

But, how will Suki react to Ayesha’s arrival? And, why has Nish invited Ayesha onto the Square?

Laila’s looking forward to being a part of the soap (Credit: BBC)

Laila Rouass shares excitement over EastEnders guest role

Speaking about her upcoming soap role, actress Laila Rouass has shared her excitement.

The star revealed: “I cannot tell you how excited I am to be in EastEnders! I was born in the East End and grew up there, and there was such a buzz when the show started. Even though I was little at the time, I can clearly remember the first episode and Doctor Legg arriving at the flat where Reg Cox had been murdered.

“I’ve also known Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar) for many years, so it was great to work with him again and to do scenes with Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) and the rest of the Panesars as Ayesha reunites with them. This is a lifelong dream come true!”

