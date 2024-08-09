EastEnders: Bernie is Linda’s blackmailer and fans are disappointed: ‘Convinced it would be Shirley’

Bernie Taylor was dramatically revealed as Linda Carter‘s blackmailer in EastEnders last night (Thursday August 8).

But some soap fans were left feeling miffed the identity of the person behind the poison pen letters sent to Linda wasn’t another Walford fave.

Bernie, it seems, has joined forces with evil Dean Wicks after he got in her ear about the true circumstances surrounding Keanu’s murder.

On social media, however, there were viewers expressing frustration with the storyline development, with some hoping it would be Shirley Carter popping up as Dean’s new ally!

EastEnders: Bernie Taylor news

Thursday’s episode concluded with Bernie being shown visiting Dean, who is banged up in prison.

He’s been framed as Keanu’s killer – but Linda’s trap for rapist Dean looks set to fall apart as she succumbs to booze again.

There have been one or two clues that Bernie might be Dean’s person on the outside doing his bidding.

For instance, her mum Karen encouraged Bernie to consider Dean might not be responsible for Keanu’s death.

But fan speculation Dean may turn to his own mother for assistance has proved wide of the mark… so far.

Shirley, played by Linda Henry, hasn’t been seen near Albert Square since Mick Carter’s disappearance in late 2022. But could she make a return when Dean goes to trial?

How fans reacted to Bernie as blackmailer

Taking to X, one viewer expressed how they were hoping for another outcome for the plot against Linda.

“I knew that Bernie would be the blackmailer but how I wish it was Shirley or Aunt Babe #EastEnders,” they posted.

Another incredulous fan spluttered in agreement: “Really? Bernie? I was geared up for either Shirley or Aunt Babe #EastEnders.”

“I am shocked, I was convinced it was Shirley or Aunt Babe,” said someone else. Others on social media agreed.

Meanwhile, someone else wrote in anticipation ahead of the episode: “I really hope Linda’s blackmailer turns out to be someone exciting like Shirley or Babe. I’ll be disappointed if it’s just Bernie #EastEnders.”

