EastEnders: Bernie shouldn’t have trusted Dean, fans blast

Trusting Bernie got played

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders have slammed foolish Bernie Taylor for trusting Dean Wicks to help her uncover the identity of her brother’s killer. It was revealed last night (Monday, August 12) that Bernie had joined forced with Dean to force Linda to confess to giving false evidence.

This came in the form of a poison pen letter she sent to Linda, claiming to know what she had done. And, as a guilt-ridden, traumatised Linda sunk back into the bottle, it seemed that Bernie had been successful in sabotaging Dean’s trial.

Dean Wicks pleads with Jade from prison
Dean being behind bars hasn’t stopped him from manipulating the situation (Credit: BBC)

However, it quickly became clear that Dean had used her – and that he had no interest in uncovering the identity of Keanu’s actual killer.

This left some fans wondering why Bernie had trusted notable liar and rapist Dean in the first place.

Bernie Taylor leaves EastEnders
Bernie is on a mission to uncover the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam Bernie Taylor’s ‘foolery’ over Dean partnership

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Bernie and Dean’s partnership. And many were confused as to what Bernie actually expected to happen.

“I don’t understand why Bernie believed Dean because either way she was always an alcoholic wreck. Obviously she would be on edge giving evidence in a trial even if she wasn’t guilty,” pointed out one fan.

“I loved that Bernie got played by Dean because what kind of foolery,” said another.

“Why does Bernie believe Dean?” asked a third bemused viewer.

“Sweet Bernie, Dean has been playing you from the start,” said a fourth.

Should Bernie not have expected Dean to betray her?

