Viewers of EastEnders will know that Bernie Taylor has been secretly visiting Dean and working with him to send Linda Carter threatening letters.

Last night (Tuesday, August 13), Bernie then got Linda alone and offered her a bottle of vodka.

Now, EastEnders fans have blasted Bernadette for her actions…

Bernie tried to get inside Linda’s head (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bernie wanted the truth out of Linda

Bernie has been working with Dean to get to the truth about what really happened to Keanu at Christmas.

She managed to get Linda to stop going through with giving a statement against Dean in court.

However, she was devastated when Dean got what he wanted and decided that he was no longer going to help her find Keanu’s true killer.

With Bernie being behind Linda’s blackmail letters, she then paid Linda a visit yesterday.

Thinking that Sharon was the one to kill Keanu, Bernie reckoned that Linda was covering for her friend. She then offered her a bottle of vodka in a bid to get the truth out of her whilst she was drunk.

Later on, Linda was then found unconscious in her bedroom by Johnny after drinking the vodka that Bernie gave her earlier.

Bernie’s actions didn’t go down well with fans of the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam Bernie for her latest actions towards Linda

With Bernie supplying Linda with alcohol and having sent her several threatening messages, fans of the soap truly dislike her. They think she’s the ‘worst character’ ever to exist…

One fan complained: “Bernie… literally the worst character in history. We need her OFFFF. I’ve never found someone so insufferable.”

Another viewer added: “Johnny & Bernie are the worst characters at the minute. Get ’em gone!”

A third person shared: “Bernie is worse than her mum and dead brother.”

A final fan finished: “Bernie has well and truly gone over the edge. This feels like an exit story.”

Is Bernie leaving? (Credit: BBC)

Is Bernie heading towards a Walford exit?

Bernie doesn’t really have any ties to Walford now that Keanu’s dead and Karen’s gone.

She’s desperate to get justice for Keanu though… But, will she get to the truth? Or, will she eventually leave the Square without answers?

