EastEnders: Bianca ‘deserved a better exit,’ fans complain

Disgruntled EastEnders fans have been left complaining about Bianca Jackson’s apparent exit from the soap earlier this week. Wednesday’s episode (June, 12) saw Bianca storm off Albert Square in a drunken, depressed fury.

This follows her fallout with daughter Whitney. After finding out that Bianca had known about Zack’s affair with Lauren, Whitney quit Walford – leaving Bianca in the dust.

Confessing to Kat that she had been suffering from depression lately, Bianca clashed with Reiss and Sonia. Fuming at Sonia’s nonchalance over Reiss’s taking his comatose wife’s money, Bianca exploded.

Exit Bianca, burrito van left?

After drinking heavily in The Vic, she spilled Reiss’s big secret in public. And, as Sonia took Reiss’s side, Bianca stumbled off.

She then climbed into her waiting Burrito van and drove off, into the night.

But is this it for Bianca?

EastEnders fans scratching their head amid Bianca ‘exit’

Writing on social media as the episode aired, a number of EastEnders fans shared their dismayed thoughts on Bianca’s latest exit. And, many found themselves underwhelmed by it all.

‘EastEnders did a [bleeped] and rushed job with Bianca’s exit, very disappointed,’ swore one fan on X.

Is that it for Bianca, off driving the taco van drunk and depressed? #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) June 13, 2024

‘Come back B, Sonia was nasty too, what a way to leave, they are sisters. B was right about Reiss, he’s a nasty man. Hope Bianca comes back soon,’ said another.

Come back B, Sonia was nasty too, what a way to leave, they are Sisters. B was right about Reece he’s a nasty man. Hope Bianca t comes back soon. #Eastenders — yasminA (@yasmin_ali10) June 13, 2024

‘Nah, I wasn’t prepared for that to have been Bianca’s last episode. Patsy Palmer driving off in that taco van to get back to her DJ gig in LA,’ joked another underwhelmed viewer.

Nah, I wasn’t prepared for that to have been Bianca’s last episode Patsy Palmer driving off in that taco van to get back to her DJ gig in LA #Eastenders — Kez (@Kezarus1) June 12, 2024

Another person added: “I may have hated Bianca during this stint but there’s no denying she deserved a better exit then the one she had last night. This isn’t the last we’ll see of her – she’ll probably come back later in the year to try and build bridges with Sonia.”

Between her argument with Sonia and her depression diagnosis, it seems like Bianca has unfinished business. Could this mean that she will be returning sooner rather than later? If, indeed, she is really gone in the first place…

Do you want Bianca back to say a proper goodbye to her friends and family?

