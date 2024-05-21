EastEnders: Bianca’s hair and outfit were awful at Whitney’s wedding, fans note

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, May 20), Zack and Whitney’s wedding ceremony got underway with Britney exposing Zack’s cheating.

However, viewers have been more focused on Bianca’s hair and outfit during these scenes.

With Bianca choosing to sport a rather unusual look, fans of EastEnders are now calling out Bianca’s fashion choices.

Bianca had an unusual fashion choice (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca attended Zack and Whitney’s wedding

Yesterday evening, Bianca returned Britney home to Zack and Whitney after they enjoyed bonding with baby Dolly.

Zack then begged Britney not to tell Whitney about his cheating with Lauren. Afterwards, Zack headed off to get ready with Sharon and Martin.

He thought about sharing what had happened with them but then backtracked and covered.

At the wedding, Whit walked down the aisle with baby Dolly and started to say her vows.

However, Britney couldn’t watch Whit go ahead with the wedding without knowing Zack’s secret.

She then interrupted things and told everyone that Zack had slept with Lauren…

Bianca had a very orange blazer on (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans disgusted with Bianca wedding guest outfit

At Zack and Whitney’s wedding, Bianca could be seen sporting an extremely high ponytail with a huge scrunchie in it.

She was also wearing an orange blazer – with fans failing to get behind the wedding look.

One fan commented: “I hate character regression and Bianca leaving to go to fashion college, then coming back and spending years wearing leopard print shell suits and that [bleep] silver puffer jacket (and whatever this is) is one of the worst examples.”

Another person shared: “Look at Bianca Jackson’s orange creation! She looks like a giant apricot.”

A third viewer added: “Omg, Bianca just upped the chavvy to the max. Her hair!!”

Will anyone believe Britney? (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Zack and Whitney?

With Britney exposing Zack’s cheating to Whitney and the wedding guests, the fallout is just around the corner.

But, will anyone believe Britney? Or, will Whit continue with the wedding and marry Zack as planned?

