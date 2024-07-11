EastEnders: Billy would’ve tried to find his mum, fans note

Fans of EastEnders have spotted a plot hole in the recent revelation that Billy Mitchell’s mum is dead… having taken her own life after finding out about his dad Stevie’s philandering.

This week’s episodes saw Stevie reveal his shameful secret to Billy and Teddy, once again breaking poor Billy’s heart. Unable to make his peace with Billy after this final blow, Stevie departed Walford… taking Phil’s car with him.

However, fans have taken issue with how the revelation played out, with many wondering why Billy never tried to track his mother down over the years in the first place.

Stevie revealed that Billy’s mum is dead… and has been for some time (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans kick off at ‘silly’ Billy storyline

As the episode aired, a number of fans took to X to share their thoughts. And many felt that this recent development – as well as Billy‘s reaction – stretched credulity.

‘The Billy and his Mum storyline is silly. If he thought she was still alive how come he never searched for her?’ asked one fan.

The Billy and his Mum storyline is silly. If he thought she was still alive how come he never searched for her? #EastEnders #SillyBilly — CentralCeesCrocs (@CentralCeeSocks) July 9, 2024

‘So Billy spent 50 years without his mum and didn’t look for her at all…now he’s upset she’s dead (I get it it’s sad but he hasn’t been bothered this whole time??’ another pointed out.

So Billy spent 50 years without his mum and didn’t look for her at all…now he’s upset she’s dead (I get it it’s sad but he hasn’t been bothered this whole time??) #EastEnders — ᝯiaran (@_CiaranTweets) July 9, 2024

‘If Billy thought his mum was alive, why did he never try to find her?’ asked a third.

If Billy thought his mum was alive, why did he never try to find her? #Eastenders — Kareen Banks (@KareenBanks) July 9, 2024

The episode itself pointed out that Billy’s distress was more to do with him thinking he had been abandoned rather than his mother dying – another tragic twist for the unlucky Mitchell.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!