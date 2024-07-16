EastEnders: Bobby to leave Walford with Jane, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders are convinced that the sudden return of Jane Beale to the soap spells the exit for young Bobby… with many convinced that he will ultimately leave Walford with her. This follows Jane’s shock return into the Beales’ lives this week amid a web of lies from Ian.

After a series of surreptitious phone calls and text messages, Ian took off for a few days, claiming to be taking a leadership course to help with his political aspirations. However, it quickly became clear that Ian was telling porkies, and a suspicious Cindy enlisted George as they set out in hot pursuit.

Following Ian, they tracked him down to a house outside of Walford. Barging in, they found Ian in the company of another woman… ex-wife Jane.

‘Hello Cindy… I’m Jane,’ said Jane as she introduced herself.

But what heralds Jane”s return to the soap after so many years? Fans are convinced that it could have something to do with young Bobby’s impending exit…

EastEnders fans predict Bobby to leave with Jane

Writing on X as the episode aired, fans shared their theory that Bobby could leave Walford with his stepmother. And, with actress Laurie Brett confirmed for a ‘temporary’ stint on the show, it seems as though the theory could hold up, should the storyline play out as expected.

‘Phenomenal scenes between Jane and Cindy today. It’s obvious she’s here to facilitate Bobby’s exit, but I wish she’d stay. You are so good,’ one fan wrote, tagging actress Laurie.

Phenomenal scenes between Jane and Cindy today it’s obvious she’s here to facilitate Bobby’s exit, but I wish she’d stay. You are so so good @LauriebrettX ❤️ #EastEnders — AJ (@LikeATattoooooo) July 16, 2024

‘So I’m guessing Bobby is going to leave and go and live with Jane,’ said another.

#EastEnders so I’m guessing Bobby is going to leave and go and live with Jane. — travelprincess99 (@rjc99999) July 16, 2024

‘I wonder if Bobby leaves with Jane,’ a third fan suggested.

I wonder if Bobby leaves with Jane #eastenders — Peggy & Pat’s third (@unetvlovergirl) July 15, 2024

‘I guess Jane’s back just for Bobby’s exit but I wish she was back for long-term. So much potential,’ said a fourth.

I guess Jane’s back just for Bobby’s exit but I wish she was back for long-term. So much potential. #eastenders — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) July 15, 2024

Will Bobby leave to start a new life outside of Walford with Jane?

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Peter and Bobby confront Ian over Jane’s return

The story continues in tonight’s episode of the soap, as Bobby and Peter arrive amid the fallout of Cindy’s discovery. Tracking Cindy and their dad down, they arrive to find Ian there with Cindy and Jane.

But how will they react when they come face-to-face with Jane again?

