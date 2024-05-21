EastEnders: Britney could’ve told Whitney about Zack’s cheating before the wedding, fans blast

Yesterday’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, May 20) saw Zack and Whitney’s wedding ceremony take place despite the event being initially cancelled.

However, as Whitney said her vows to her husband-to-be, Britney revealed Zack’s cheating to everyone.

EastEnders fans have now slammed Britney for the bad timing of her huge announcement.

Britney exposed Zack and Lauren! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Britney dropped a huge bombshell at the wedding

Last night in Walford, Whitney and Zack enjoyed spending time with baby Dolly as Britney returned home with Bianca.

Zack then begged Britney not to ruin things by mentioning his cheating…

It wasn’t long before Zack and Whitney realised that nobody knew that the wedding had been cancelled, deciding to put the event back on.

After Britney listened to Lily talk about Whitney’s previous heartbreaks, Whitney walked down the aisle with baby Dolly.

She then started saying her vows to Zack but Britney couldn’t help but interrupt things, revealing that Zack had slept with Lauren!

Britney waited until Whitney was at the alter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans unhappy with timing of Britney revelation

Britney knew about Zack’s cheating as soon as Whitney gave birth to Dolly but chose not to say anything.

Fans have now slammed her for waiting until the actual wedding ceremony to break Whitney’s heart.

One fan said: “Britney… girl. Like? Whitney is up there in a WHITE wedding gown 10 mins after delivering a 5 month old grown baby. BLEEDING and probably stitched up. And like? You waited until right /THEN/ to tell her. Mmmk.”

A second viewer shared: “I just knew Britney was gonna spoil the wedding. But she couldn’t tell Whitney before getting to the registry office…”

Another fan complained: “Yet again Britney ruins everything. Why did Whitney foster her? She isn’t your daughter, you’ve known her 2 minutes.”

Will anyone believe Britney? (Credit: BBC)

Will Zack and Whitney still tie the knot?

Whilst it’s unclear whether Zack and Whitney will still get wed, one thing is for certain – the fallout from Britney’s bombshell will be massive.

After Zack’s secret is revealed, the rest of Walford turns against Lauren. But, can Whitney forgive Zack? Will she still choose to marry him?

