An EastEnders return for the notorious Chrissie Watts has been confirmed by the BBC, with star Tracy-Ann Oberman expected back on screens this autumn.

After nearly 20 years since she was last seen on Albert Square, Chrissie will make her Walford comeback in a few months’ time.

And although Tracy-Ann reprising her soap role will no doubt thrill fans, plans are for Chrissie’s stay to be a short one.

Chrissie Watts caused chaos in Walford in the mid-noughties (Credit: YouTube)

EastEnders latest: Chrissie Watts will return in 2024

Chrissie slung her hook in December 2005 after she was banged up for the murder of twisted hubby ‘Dirty’ Den.

She, Sam Mitchell and Zoe Slater plotted to bury her despicable man under the floor of The Vic’s barrel store.

But while Sam caught the flack after she drunkenly dug up Den’s body on Sharon and Dennis’ wedding day, Chrissie’s involvement was soon revealed when Phil and Grant Mitchell came to their sister’s rescue.

Chrissie has been inside ever since. But it looks as if prison won’t be containing her for all that much longer…

But what is calling her back to Walford?

Tracy-Ann Oberman will play Chrissie again after nearly two decades (Credit: BBC)

‘I jumped at the chance’

Actress Tracy-Ann, 57, has already started filming scenes for the BBC One soap.

She said: “Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play – a victim or a villain. She is a real fan favourite. So when Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance.

The scripts are fantastic.

“The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again.”

‘It’s never quiet when Chrissie Watts is around’ (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris added: “I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Tracy-Ann back to the iconic role of Chrissie Watts.

“Although the character hasn’t been seen on screen for almost 20 years, Chrissie is cemented in EastEnders’ rich history for her murder of Walford’s most infamous villain, and Sharon’s beloved father, ‘Dirty’ Den.

“I’m keeping tight-lipped on the exact circumstances relating to her return for the time being. But what I can promise is that it’s never quiet when Chrissie Watts is around.”

What do you reckon will go down when Chrissie gets back in town?

