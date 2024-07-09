EastEnders: Chrissie Watts is Teddy’s ex, a new fan theory predicts

EastEnders fans believe they’ve worked out why Chrissie Watts is returning to Walford, with many convinced she’s searching for her ex – Teddy Mitchell.

With it being 19 years since she was last seen, fans have been trying to figure out what would bring Chrissie back to Albert Square. Some think she could have a connection to newcomer Teddy Mitchell, who has remained secretive about his ex-wife and family life.

Could Chrissie be Teddy’s mysterious ex-wife?

Teddy arrived in Walford earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think Chrissie Watts is Teddy’s ex

EastEnders fans believe they’ve worked out what will bring Chrissie Watts back to Walford. While many initially presumed she would be back to find Sharon, others think Chrissie is searching for her ex-husband.

Soap viewers think she’s connected to newcomer Teddy Mitchell, who is the half-brother of Billy Mitchell. Teddy arrived in Walford with his two sons, Harry and Barney. He has mentioned his ex-wife, but has kept any details about her under wraps.

EE fans now think Teddy’s former wife is Chrissie in a huge plot twist. Taking to social media, one person wrote: “I bet any money that Teddy’s ex is someone who we’ve already met. Could it be Chrissie Watts?”

“Teddy’s ex wife is gonna be Chrissie isn’t it,” another predicted, while a third said: “What if Teddy’s wife is Chrissie Watts and she turns up at his engagement with Sharon?”

A fourth fan wrote: “I don’t even know the name of Billy’s new brother but the ex he is talking about is Chrissie Watts.”

Tracy-Ann Oberman is reprising her role as Chrissie Watts in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie’s return confirmed

Chrissie will be returning to Albert Square in the near future, with actress Tracy-Ann Oberman reprising the iconic role. She was last seen in Walford in December 2005, following the murder of her husband ‘Dirty’ Den Watts.

Chrissie was locked up for murder after her involvement in Den’s death was revealed. She’s believed to have remained in prison ever since.

Speaking about her return to EE, Tracy-Ann, 57, said: “Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play – a victim or a villain. She is a real fan favourite.

“So when Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance. The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again.”

