Disgusted fans of EastEnders have demanded that Cindy Beale call off her affair with Junior Knight. The pair began sleeping together not long after his arrival in Walford. And, as George began spending less time in the company of his ex-wife (thanks, Elaine!) a spurned Cindy turned to Junior for comfort.

Since then, the pair have been inseparable – their heated affair only exacerbated once Cindy learned that Ian had been spending time with his own ex, Jane. And in last night’s episode (which aired Monday, August 12), Cindy and Junior were almost caught in the act.

As Cindy talked down a panicking Bobby, Junior hid in the next room, waiting to get passionate again.

Fans have already tired of Cindy and Junior’s antics (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand end to ‘trashy’ Junior and Cindy affair

As these latest scenes aired, fans took to X to share their thoughts on Cindy and Junior’s affair. And most were keen to see it done with already.

“This Cindy/Junior affair is so trashy. I hope it’s busted up soon,” wrote one tired fan.

“Cindy and Junior, hope this isn’t going to last long? Is this really the best storyline they can come up with for Junior?” asked a second frustrated viewer.

“This Cindy and George Junior affair is cringy as hell,” bemoaned another.

“Cindy and junior are too much,” said a third.

Is it time to call, uh, time on Cindy and Junior’s steamy love-in?

Junior’s not done with Cindy yet (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Cindy covers her tracks

Cindy and Junior’s affair continues tonight, as Cindy grows annoyed to find that he has offered Peter a job at his company. Attempting to dissuade Peter from working with her other man, she offers him a management position at Beale’s Eels – which he refuses.

Demanding Junior rescind the job offer, she is left frustrated when he too stands his ground. And, as Lauren questions why she’s acting so weird about the whole thing, Cindy tells a lie about Junior’s business…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

