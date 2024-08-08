EastEnders fans work out how Cindy and Junior’s ‘gross’ affair will get exposed

EastEnders fans have worked out how Cindy Beale and Junior Knight’s affair will be exposed.

Cindy has been enjoying a rather saucy fling with Junior for the past few weeks, after becoming unhappy with her marriage to Ian. To make things even more awkward, Cindy is the ex-wife of Junior’s estranged father George – who shares two children with Cindy.

However, fans are convinced that their affair will soon be revealed.

The pair are having an affair (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Cindy and Junior affair

Over in the soap recently, Ian has headed over to the States to visit brother Ben Mitchell. And in Walford this week, it didn’t take long for Cindy to make the most of her free house.

After arranging another afternoon delight at No.45, Cindy and Junior’s plans were scuppered when Peter had to attend a meeting and was unable to manage Beale’s Eels.

Cindy then enlisted Bobby Beale to help by promoting him to manager and back at No.45, Cindy and Junior slept together.

But EastEnders fans now reckon the time is nearly up for Cindy and Junior.

Fans reckon the pair will get caught out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Cindy ‘to get caught out’

Rushing online, EastEnders fans have claimed that Ian could have CCTV in his footage – which would capture Cindy and Junior’s antics.

I wouldn’t put it past him to have CCTV

“I reckon lan has CCTV in his house doof doof doof,” wrote one fan on an EastEnders Facebook fan page.

Another said: “I wouldn’t put it past him to have CCTV. I just hope this affair ends soon.” A third chimed in and said: “I was thinking this too!”

Fans slam Cindy and Junior affair

And throughout Cindy and Junior’s fling, fans have not been afraid to share their thoughts on the affair – with plenty not impressed.

It’s about time she and Junior got caught.

Someone else wrote: “I do hope so. It’s about time she and Junior got caught. Makes me feel sick. He’s her daughter’s brother.”

Another proclaimed: “Sick, sick who comes up and writes this nonsense, is that’s how he thinks women are??”

