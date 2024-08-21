EastEnders fans have blasted Cindy Beale amid her affair with Junior Knight – dubbing her a “hypocrite.”

Soap legend Cindy has been enjoying a rather saucy fling with Junior for the past few weeks, after becoming unhappy with her marriage to Ian. To make things even more awkward, Cindy is the ex-wife of Junior’s estranged father George – who shares two children with Cindy.

But following an ultimatum by Cindy, viewers have been left not too impressed.

Cindy and Junior are having an affair in the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Cindy and Junior affair

This week in EastEnders, Cindy and Junior were back at it – but things took a u-turn when Gina, Junior’s sister and Cindy’s daughter, moved in with Junior at his flat.

So, to put Gina off the scent, he invited a mysterious blonde, Maxine to a family gathering – much to the annoyance of Cindy.

Fuming, she later confronted Junior, and he accused Cindy of overreacting. Even more annoyed, she then gave Junior an ultimatum: if he’s with her, he’s only with her.

Viewers have slammed Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam Cindy for affair ultimatum

However, viewers were left raging over Cindy’s ultimatum, as they pointed out she is the one who’s married to Ian.

Oh so it’s one rule for her and another one for him

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I don’t understand why he would agree to that. If she’s still with Ian she’s such a hypocrite.” Someone else added: “How are you getting jealous when you both are cheating, Cindy?? You BOTH are married.”

Meanwhile reacting to a post on the EastEnders Facebook page, another person wrote: “Oh so it’s one rule for her and another one for him, they’re BOTH playing with fire!”

A second user penned: “She can talk … She’s with Ian and lives in his house…”

EastEnders Junior actor on Cindy affair

Talking about Cindy and Junior’s affair, actor Micah Balfour revealed earlier this year: “He’s quite excited by it!

“I don’t think Junior’s even aware of it. But I think what attracts him to Cindy – apart from the physical nature of their relationship – is the way she’s not attainable. He’s always kept at arm’s length in their relationship, and I think he finds that easier to deal with.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

