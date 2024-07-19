EastEnders: David Wicks to expose Cindy and Junior affair at George’s wedding, a new fan theory predicts

In yesterday’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, July 18), Cindy turned to Junior once more and decided to officially start an affair with him behind Ian’s back.

Also in the episode, George and Elaine finally started to plan their wedding – and a new fan theory has suggested that the big day may be ruined by a certain bombshell.

And, with David Wicks soon returning to EastEnders, could he have any involvement in the storyline?

Cindy couldn’t stay away from Junior (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy and Junior’s affair

Viewers will know that Cindy and Ian’s relationship has been rather rocky recently, what with Cindy kissing George a couple of months ago.

Ian managed to forgive Cindy for this, but this peace didn’t last for long as Cindy confronted Ian over his mysterious secret this week.

It was revealed that Ian had been visiting his ex-wife, Jane Beale. Cindy was livid as Ian gave Cindy some home truths.

Once Cindy returned back to Walford, Ian then kissed Jane but was rejected by her.

Last night on the Square, Cindy left her family meal and decided to officially start an affair with George’s son – Junior.

She jumped into his car and told him to drive, leaving all thoughts of Ian Beale behind her.

David’s returning for a short stint (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: David Wicks to expose Cindy affair?

With George and Elaine setting a date for their wedding, and with David Wicks’ return to Walford being announced, a new fan theory has linked these storylines with Cindy and Junior’s affair.

The fan theory reckons that David Wicks will be the one to expose the pair on George and Elaine’s wedding day.

The fan theory reads: “I’ve got this vision in my head (even before his return announcement), that David Wicks would expose Cindy and Junior during their wedding ceremony/reception. Now that his return has been confirmed, I’d love it if it came true.”

Another fan replied: “Yeah, I think they’ll be exposed then too. If only Cindy would clear off though, like Dean.”

Will his return have anything to do with Cindy? (Credit: BBC)

What will David Wicks’ return storyline involve?

At the moment, the details of David Wicks’ return have been kept under wraps by the soap.

However, with the character set to return for a ‘short stint’ later this year, chaos is set to follow. But, will his return have anything to do with Cindy?

